JB Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in American Financial Group by 128.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.85. 146,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.57 and a 52-week high of $150.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.20. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

