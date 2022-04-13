JB Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JB Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $14,249,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.35. 61,085,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,398,352. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $316.00 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

