JB Capital LLC Sells 4,128 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

JB Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.11. 3,202,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,629. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.