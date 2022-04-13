JB Capital LLC Sells 71 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

JB Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,001,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,643. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.67. The firm has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $174.70 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Vertical Research lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

