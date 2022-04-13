JB Capital LLC Trims Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

JB Capital LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $79.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,947,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,535,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

