JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 577,846 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in JD.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 0.65.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

