Jeff Carr Purchases 210,000 Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) insider Jeff Carr purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($711,493.35).

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 260.70 ($3.40) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 286.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 318.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The company has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. Kingfisher plc has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.08).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

KGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.82) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 355 ($4.63) to GBX 335 ($4.37) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.82) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kingfisher has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 350.50 ($4.57).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

