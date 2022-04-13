Jeff Carr Purchases 210,000 Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) insider Jeff Carr purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($711,493.35).
Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 260.70 ($3.40) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 286.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 318.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The company has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. Kingfisher plc has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.08).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.
