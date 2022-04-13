Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBS. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of WBS opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,595,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,930.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after purchasing an additional 511,901 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,170,000 after purchasing an additional 326,552 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 344,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,945 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

