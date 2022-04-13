Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Franklin Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the closed-end fund will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.