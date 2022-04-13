Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Randstad in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RANJY. HSBC raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($69.57) to €69.00 ($75.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Randstad from €59.00 ($64.13) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. Randstad has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.9849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.33%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

