Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €130.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €130.00 ($141.30) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($222.83) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €244.19 ($265.42).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €151.10 ($164.24) on Monday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a fifty-two week high of €248.00 ($269.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €163.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €178.03.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

