Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ford Motor’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ford Motor in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of F stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

