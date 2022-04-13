Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Hold

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

