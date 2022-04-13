Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MetLife in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

MetLife stock opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39. MetLife has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

