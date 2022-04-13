Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Janus Henderson Group plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 201,005 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 691,306 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

