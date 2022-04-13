Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 7,574 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $248.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,382.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

