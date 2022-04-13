Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Several brokerages have commented on JRONY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.57) to €18.10 ($19.67) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.93) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

