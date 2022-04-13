JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBLU. Raymond James cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

JBLU stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 737,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 319,618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 93,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

