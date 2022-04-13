Jez K. Maiden Purchases 2 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 2 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,722 ($100.63) per share, with a total value of £154.44 ($201.25).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,588 ($98.88) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,412.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,619.13. The stock has a market cap of £10.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,402 ($83.42) and a 1 year high of £105.05 ($136.89).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 56.50 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. Croda International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($122.49) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.00) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.37) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.28) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($121.19) to GBX 8,600 ($112.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,437.50 ($109.95).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

