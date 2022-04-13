JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 5.2% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.40 and last traded at $50.33. Approximately 19,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,339,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 222.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,157,000 after acquiring an additional 212,645 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,119,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.