Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $5.05 on Monday. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,170,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,490,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 337.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,611,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,874 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,210,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,308,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 303,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

