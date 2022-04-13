John Purpura Acquires 5,000 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,321.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCTH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

