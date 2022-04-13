Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.14.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $184.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.