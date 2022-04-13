Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.71) to GBX 2,320 ($30.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,550 ($33.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,600 ($33.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($31.27) to GBX 2,250 ($29.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,335 ($30.43).

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,905 ($24.82) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 24.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,840.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,128.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($21.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.82).

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($23.77) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($427.83).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

