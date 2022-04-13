Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.71) to GBX 2,320 ($30.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,550 ($33.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,600 ($33.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($31.27) to GBX 2,250 ($29.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,335 ($30.43).

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,905 ($24.82) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 24.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,840.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,128.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($21.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.82).

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($23.77) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($427.83).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.