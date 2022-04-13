JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €64.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($69.57) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.76 ($67.13).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €53.42 ($58.07) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €33.70 ($36.63) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($65.20). The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.10.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

