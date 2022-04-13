Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Update

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 402.7% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JP stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Jupai has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

