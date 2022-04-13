Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Up 4,170.0% in March

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 4,170.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JFHHF. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 255 ($3.32) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.60) to GBX 228 ($2.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

