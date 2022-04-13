Jupiter Price Tops $0.0154 (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $542,922.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00043877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.09 or 0.07547047 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,720.18 or 0.99853758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00040887 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,150,137 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

