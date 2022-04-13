K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.22. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$33.02, with a volume of 7,632 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBL. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$353.97 million and a P/E ratio of 40.62.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$62.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.60%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

