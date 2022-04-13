Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Update

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:KSI opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSI. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the third quarter worth $6,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter valued at $2,952,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 275,769 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 489.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 291,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 241,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter valued at $2,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

