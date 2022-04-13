Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.36.

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $705.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the fourth quarter worth $8,156,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

