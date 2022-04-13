Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNL) Trading Up 0.1%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 28,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 48,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNL. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 162.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 446,469 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kernel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,770,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $12,272,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 106.9% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 491,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 253,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 80.3% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

