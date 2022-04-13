Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Shares Up 0.4%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.75 and last traded at $112.17. 1,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.85.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.