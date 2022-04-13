Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.77.

NYSE KEYS opened at $146.66 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $209.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.37 and a 200 day moving average of $175.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

