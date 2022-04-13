Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.95

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 122974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirin from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kirin ( OTCMKTS:KNBWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

