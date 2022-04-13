KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $81.00 at Oppenheimer

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KKR. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.96.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE KKR opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.