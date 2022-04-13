Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 3%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 82,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 62,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$24.33 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
About Klondike Gold (CVE:KG)
