Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after purchasing an additional 115,689 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,206,000 after acquiring an additional 106,270 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,263,000 after buying an additional 29,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

ABMD traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,047. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 104.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.64 and its 200-day moving average is $322.79.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

