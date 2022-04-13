Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys New Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in AMETEK by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 43,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 172,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,328,000 after buying an additional 21,477 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.88. 2,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

