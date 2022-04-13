Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.45. 142,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,968,717. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.