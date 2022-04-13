Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases 756 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.88. 7,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.15. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

