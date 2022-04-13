Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.41

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.41 and traded as low as $22.28. Komatsu shares last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 138,770 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Komatsu alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.