Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($32.61) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($35.33) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €14.72 ($16.00) and a 52-week high of €20.42 ($22.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

