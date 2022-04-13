Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.70

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 5118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke KPN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

