KUN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,233.00 (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. KUN has a market capitalization of $47,280.05 and $1,233.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can now be purchased for $23.64 or 0.00058865 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00044328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.94 or 0.07509893 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.31 or 0.99633204 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.