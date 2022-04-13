KWB Wealth Has $13.19 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

KWB Wealth lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $402.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,611,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,675. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.29 and a 200 day moving average of $415.34.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

