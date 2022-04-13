KWB Wealth Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

KWB Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of VOOV stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.98. The stock had a trading volume of 119,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,571. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.30.

