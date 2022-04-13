KWB Wealth Sells 18 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KWB Wealth trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $11.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $986.95. 21,951,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,686,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.16 billion, a PE ratio of 201.42, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $921.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $971.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.