KWB Wealth Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
SRE stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.77. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $170.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
