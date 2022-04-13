Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

TSE LIF traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$40.92. The company had a trading volume of 49,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,532. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$33.33 and a 1-year high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$60.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.3931795 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.11%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

